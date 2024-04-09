Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
About us

Facts and figures 2023

1 minute

SWI Organigram 2023
SWI swissinfo.ch
SWI visits 2023
SWI swissinfo.ch
SWIFinances 2023
SWI swissinfo.ch
SWI Social 2023
SWI swissinfo.ch
Swiss Abroad 2023
SWI swissinfo.ch

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Three red bar charts and the number 2023 in large white on a silver-grey background

More

SWI swissinfo.ch Annual Report 2023

This content was published on In this annual report, we take you on a journey through a selection of articles that gave readers around the world something to talk about.

Read more: SWI swissinfo.ch Annual Report 2023

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR