The accident was described as "spectacular" in the media release (Zurich city police)

A truck has rammed into a tram in the city of Zurich, forcing it off the tracks and injuring 14 people.

The accident happened on Friday morning and involved a tram on the city 3 line in the Albisriedenexternal link part of the city, local police saidexternal link. The truck driver was driving in the same direction as the tram and appears not to have seen tram coming.

“The hefty collision, which derailed the tram, resulted in several people sustaining minor injuries. The 54-year-old truck driver was wedged into his cab and had to be freed by fire officers,” a police statement said.

The lorry driver sustained moderate injuries and had to be treated in hospital. Six other people had to go to hospital with minor injuries. Overall 14 people received treatment at the scene.

Police said the exact sequence of events was still unclear and investigations were ongoing. They are appealing for witnesses.

