All of the managers of Swiss PostBus have been discharged over a loss of trust following the subsidies scandal.
Swiss Post Chairman of the Board Urs Schwaller said on Monday that he was “shocked” at the amount of effort invested into manipulating accounts. There had been a long discussion about how far the consequences in terms of personnel must reach, but the board had concluded that it would “terminate cooperation with persons of special responsibility”. PostBus is a subsidiary of the Swiss Post.
Individuals directly involved in the transfer system and those who failed to intervene despite having been given numerous indications of financial irregularities were being dismissed, said Schwaller, citing the need for a new operational management team.
The Federal Office of Transport (FOT) had also informed the board in writing that the audits for the years 2016 and 2017 could not be approved.
“We need an open and self-critical Swiss Post in which we can place our trust again,” said Schwaller.
The PostBus management has been under scrutiny since a regular FOT audit revealed that between the years 2007 and 2015, the company known for its bright yellow buses had deliberately kept its profits low to receive more support money from the government.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.