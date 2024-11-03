Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Activists rally in Belgrade to protest railway station disaster

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Hundreds of opposition activists rallied in Belgrade on Sunday to protest over a deadly accident at a railway station in Serbia’s north, for which they blame negligence and corruption by the authorities.

The disaster on Friday in the city of Novi Sad, about 70 km (40 miles) northwest of Belgrade, happened when roofing along the entrance to the station suddenly collapsed, killing 14 people and severely injuring three.

Protesters carrying banners reading “The blood is on your hands,” and “Corruption kills,” and chanting “Arrest (President Aleksandar) Vucic”, marched by government buildings in the center of the Serbian capital.

“We are all shaken and furious … the state is directly responsible for this,” said Djordje Dimitrijevic, a protester.

Serbia’s opposition politicians, activists and rights groups accuse authorities loyal to Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party of rampant corruption, ties with organised crime, nepotism and excessive red tape.

Vucic and his allies deny such allegations.

Serbia’s Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said on Sunday authorities were investigating who is responsible for the disaster.

“Prosecution and police are working to establish criminal responsibility … (and) there is no avoidance of political responsibility,” Vucevic said in a TV broadcast.

The station in Novi Sad was renovated in 2021 and 2022. Other minor works continued until July this year.

The prosecutor’s office in the city said on Sunday its investigators had interviewed 26 people in connection with the accident, including Transportation Minister Goran Vesic, and had secured documents of importance. Another 14 people have been summoned for questioning, it added.

