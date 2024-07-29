Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ad group WPP lines up former BT boss Philip Jansen as its new chair, FT reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s WPP is set to pick former BT Group chief Philip Jansen as its new chair, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jansen is set to succeed current WPP chair Roberto Quarta and the decision could be announced as early as Tuesday, the report added.

WPP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Quarta has been the chairman of WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, since 2015.

In January, Sky News reported that Jansen had been approached about becoming the next chair of WPP.

This report comes at a time when the London-based company, which owns the Ogilvy and GroupM agencies, became a clear laggard among global ad companies with an organic revenue drop in its first-quarter results announced in April, hurt by less spending from tech clients, a downturn in China and the loss of business from Pfizer.

Philip Jansen had announced in July 2023 that he would step down from his role as chief executive of BT Group, informing the telecoms provider’s board that he would leave within the next 12 months. He was subsequently replaced by Allison Kirkby, the first female CEO of the company.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR