Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Aero parts supplier Senior’s H1 profit rises on strong demand

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -British aerospace engineer Senior Plc posted a 10% rise in its first-half profit on Monday, buoyed by demand for commercial aircraft and higher defence spending.

Senior, an aero parts supplier to Boeing and Airbus, reported adjusted operating profit of 25.1 million pounds ($31.9 million), up from 22.9 million pounds last year.

Aerospace and defence firms have been benefiting from an increased demand for airplanes as flying hours reach the pre-pandemic levels, offsetting production caps at Boeing.

“The group’s diversified position across key civil and defence aircraft platforms, strong order intake and increasing aircraft build rates are expected to drive good growth in Aerospace for the full year,” CEO David Squires said in a statement.

Sales at the Flexonics division dropped as land vehicle markets started to normalise and upstream oil & gas customers reduced inventory levels, the firm said.

The Flexonics unit makes fluid conveyance and thermal management components for vehicles and power and energy applications.

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How can Swiss biodiversity be protected?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR