AfD politician injured in second attack in less than a week in Mannheim, dpa reports

BERLIN (Reuters) – A local politician from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was injured in a knife attack in Mannheim late on Tuesday, the German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday.

The incident comes just days after another stabbing attack on an anti-Islam demonstration in which a policeman was killed.

Local police were not available for an immediate comment.