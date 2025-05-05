Notorious Swiss baby torturer takes own life in Zurich prison

The 71-year-old took his own life with the help of an euthanasia organisation.
The sex offender died on April 16, the Directorate of Justice and Home Affairs confirmed to Keystone-SDA on Monday, as reported by 20 Minuten.
Osterwalder’s offences shook Switzerland in the 1990s after he tortured and abused several children, including two baby girls, recording his offences on video.
In 1998, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison. The jury also ordered him to be kept in custody.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
