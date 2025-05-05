Switzerland moves to ban smacking of children

The House of Representatives has voted to enshrine the principle of non-violent parenting in Swiss law.

Lawmakers voted 134 to 56 with 2 abstentions, in favour of the amendment to the law, which will now go to the Senate.

A Swiss People’s Party minority did not support the bill, whose spokesperson described the measure as unnecessary.

But a majority agreed with the government’s proposal, which said the principle of non-violent parenting would serve as a model. It would clearly signal that corporal punishment and other forms of degrading treatment of children would not be tolerated.

The bill is based on a motion by parliamentarian Christine Bulliard-Marbach, which was supported by both chambers of parliament in 2021 and 2022.

More Almost half of children in Switzerland experience domestic violence This content was published on Almost 50% of all children in Switzerland experience physical or psychological violence at home. Read more: Almost half of children in Switzerland experience domestic violence

