Basel attempts world‘s largest over-60s disco before Eurovision Song Contest

It was billed as a world record attempt for the biggest over-60s disco of all time. However, the numerous visitors on Saturday afternoon in Basel were primarily interested in having fun dancing, as an on-site inspection showed.

Pro Senectute spokesperson Peter Burri Follath described the world record attempt as merely a side effect. According to the motto “United by Music”, the aim of the event in the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest was to meet the needs of older people too. This includes encouraging them to do something for their health by dancing and socialising. The organisers kept the admission price low (CHF9 =$10.90).

The demand is obviously there. Over 1,400 tickets were sold in a very short space of time, it was reported. A long queue had formed in front of the entrance to Hall 2 of Messe Basel long before the announced start of the disco at 2 pm, so the organisers opened the doors earlier than planned.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

