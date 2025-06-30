Swiss continue to enjoy high social mobility, study shows

For the first time, researchers at the Institute for Swiss Economic Policy (IWP) at the University of Lucerne have analysed the development of opportunities for social advancement in Switzerland using current data. Their work, the results of which were published on Monday, uses the “American dream” as a reference.
In the United States in the 1980s, there was a sharp increase in the concentration of income, while at the same time social mobility fell sharply. The researchers wanted to find out what the situation was like in Switzerland, where income inequality has remained virtually unchanged since the 1980s.
Siblings’ incomes
To understand whether this stability is also reflected in social mobility, the study analysed the incomes of siblings over a period of forty years, with the aim of measuring the influence of the family on future incomes. Siblings generally share the same parental home, but also the same social environment and operate within similar networks.
The similarity of siblings’ incomes is therefore taken as a reliable indicator of the influence of the parental home. The more similar the siblings’ incomes, the stronger the influence of the family environment – and the lower the social mobility.
On average, only 17% of income is attributable to the family environment – a figure that has never exceeded 21% over the last forty years, the study concludes. At the same time, the concentration of income among the richest 10% remains stable at around 30%.
Switzerland has exceptionally high levels of social mobility by international standards – even higher than the Scandinavian countries, IWP concludes. This suggests a close link between income distribution and equality of opportunity.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
A biometric Swiss identity card (ID) is expected to be available in Switzerland by the end of 2026. The Federal Office of Police and its federal and cantonal partners are working on a new ID card that features a chip.
UBS launches buyback scheme for up to $2 billion in shares
This content was published on
UBS is starting a share buyback programme for up to $2 billion (CHF1.6 billion) in shares, in line with a plan approved at its annual general meeting (AGM) in April, the Swiss bank said on Monday.
Trump tariffs could cost Switzerland CHF17.5bn, economist warns
This content was published on
An escalating tariff dispute under Donald Trump's US administration could cost the Swiss economy up to CHF17.5 billion ($22 billion) in 2026, according to KOF economist Jan-Egbert Sturm.
Swiss town rejects surveillance cameras at train station
This content was published on
Vevey does not want the station area to be monitored by cameras. In a vote held on Sunday, the population rejected a plan to install 44 cameras in the area in order to combat street dealing.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.