Swiss health survey: 52% of men are overweight, 34% of women

The Swiss health survey found that 52% of men are overweight (including obesity), compared to 34% of women.

The results of the Swiss Health Survey 2022 reveal clear differences between men and women: 55% of women and 44% of men live with at least one chronic illness. Also, 52% of men are overweight (including obesity), compared to 34% of women.

The survey also found that men smoke more frequently (27%) than women (21%), the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday. The health survey takes place every five years.

According to the findings, women have a theoretical life expectancy at birth that is 3.8 years higher (85.4 years) than men (81.6 years).

But women’s apparent advantage is contrasted by the difference in healthy life expectancy at birth, which is reduced to 0.4 years between women (71.2 years) and men (70.8 years). This shows that women’s additional years of life are lived with certain health problems.

For example, women are more likely than men to report limitations in everyday activities for at least six months (30% versus 24%), to live with at least one chronic illness (55% versus 44%), or to suffer from specific pain, such as back or kidney pain (50% versus 40%).

Weight-conscious women

Although less overweight than men, women are more likely to be dissatisfied with their weight than men (28% vs. 23%), according to FSO. This is more obvious among the overweight themselves: 52% of women and 29% of men were dissatisfied.

Weight is not only determined by biological factors, but also by gender-specific norms. In society, a slim body for women is considered the norm for beauty and health. For men, on the other hand, a strong body symbolises strength and is therefore the ideal.

Another finding from the health survey is that the gender difference in smoking has been decreasing for thirty years. Between 1992 and 2022, the difference halved from 13% to 6%. In 2022, women aged between 15 and 24 smoked just as often as men (26% vs. 25%).

More psychological suffering among women

Women reported moderate to severe depression more frequently (12%) than men (8%). Among 15 to 24-year-olds, the difference is twice as great at 26% to 13%. Women also reported being treated for mental health problems more frequently (14%) than men (4%).

According to the FSO, these differences are well known. They begin in puberty and continue into old age. This can be explained by hormones and gender-specific social factors, in particular psychosocial stress.

Women are more frequently affected by sexism and sexual harassment. Their burden of unpaid domestic and family work is also greater.

Gender or sexually diverse people are also more susceptible to psychological problems. In the 2022 health survey, the FSO collected data on gender identities that go beyond binary categorisation for the first time.

