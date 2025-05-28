The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Agribusiness

Foie gras sold in Switzerland must declare painful production process

Starting July 1, the sale of foie gras in Switzerland must make reference to the painful procedures performed on the animal. The government amended a corresponding ordinance on Wednesday.

Meat, eggs and milk are affected by the declaration obligation if they come from animals that have undergone certain painful procedures without anaesthesia, as announced by the federal government. It named the dehorning of cows, the castration of pigs and cattle, beak trimming in chickens and frogs’ legs obtained without anaesthesia.

At the same time, the federal government is banning the import of furs and fur products produced in a cruel manner, according to the statement. A transitional period of two years applies to both the declaration obligation and the ban.

According to the press release, the government is fulfilling a parliamentary mandate with these amendments.

