Nestlé leans on price increases for organic growth

Nestlé continued to grow in the first half of 2025 - but high costs put some pressure on profitability. Business in China also weakened. The Swiss food giant is sticking to its margin targets for the year as a whole.
Sales for the period from January to June totalled CHF44.2 billion – around 1.8% less than in the same period last year. This was primarily due to negative currency effects caused by the strong Swiss franc.
Organic growth – i.e. adjusted for currency and portfolio effects – accelerated slightly to 2.9% compared to 2.8% in the first quarter. This growth is almost exclusively due to price increases, for example for Nespresso and Kitkat.
Volume growth (RIG), on the other hand, slumped to 0.2% from 0.7% in the first quarter. In the second quarter, growth was negative at 0.4%. Weak demand in the US had a negative impact. In North America, Nestlé’s most important market with a 35% share of sales, tariffs and uncertainties weighed on consumption.
Operating profit fell by around 7.1% to CHF7.29 billion (previous year: CHF7.84 billion). The corresponding margin fell from 17.4% cent to 16.5%. High raw material prices for coffee and cocoa, increased expenditure and unfavourable currency effects put pressure on margins. Net profit also slumped by 10.3% to CHF5.07 billion.
Nestlé is sticking to its targets for the year as a whole. With these figures, the food company partially fulfils analysts’ expectations. It met them in terms of organic growth, but not in terms of volume sold. Nestlé’s operating margin exceeded expectations.
