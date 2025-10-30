Nestlé rejects allegations of human rights violations in supply chain

The NGOs accuse Nestlé of accuse the company of having profited from child and forced labour on coffee farms Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss food giant Nestlé has rejected accusations by human rights and environmental organisations regarding violations of the German Supply Chain Act.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A Nestlé spokeswoman told the news agency AWP on Thursday that Nestlé had either not been directly involved with the companies concerned or had terminated cooperation with individual suppliers if they had not met the company’s standards.

The company went on to say that it takes the allegations “very seriously”, as they are not compatible with its own high standards. Each situation mentioned by the NGOs had been carefully investigated at the time of publication.

More

More Agribusiness Nestlé to cut thousands of jobs in next two years This content was published on The new CEO of the Swiss food giant Nestlé, Philipp Navratil, announced the company plans to cut 16,000 jobs globally over two years. Read more: Nestlé to cut thousands of jobs in next two years

Nestlé has human rights due diligence procedures in place for the procurement of its raw materials in order to comply with all legal requirements, international standards and its own principles for responsible sourcing, the spokesperson continued. If there are indications of problems in the supply chain, the cases are investigated and measures are taken together with direct suppliers – up to and including the termination of business relationships.

Several NGOs, including Coffee Watch and China Labor Watch, filed complaints in Germany against Nestlé, Dallmayr and the Starbucks operator Amrest. They accuse the companies of having profited from child and forced labour on coffee farms in Uganda, Brazil and China. Labourers are said to have been employed on the farms under dangerous conditions, with low wages and sometimes without contracts. The complaints were sent to the German Federal Office of Economics and Export Control.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories