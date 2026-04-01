Nestlé and ILO examine coffee workers’ rights

Nestlé: together with ILO to promote coffee workers' rights Keystone-SDA

Swiss food company Nestlé and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have extended their long-standing collaboration with a two-year project aimed at improving employment conditions and workers' rights in the coffee supply chain.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Nestlé: insieme a ILO per promuovere diritti lavoratori del caffè Original Read more: Nestlé: insieme a ILO per promuovere diritti lavoratori del caffè

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The “From fair recruitment to worker protection in coffee supply chains” project is focused on Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. It aims to promote fair recruitment practices and greater protection for workers in key supply areas, the Nestlé said.

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The ILO, with its standard-setting role and ability to convene key players, will initiate a social dialogue between governments, employers and trade unions to identify the factors that generate shortages in coffee supply chains.

Based on these findings, the project will implement targeted interventions in the three countries.

“Coffee production provides a livelihood for some 20-25 million households worldwide, generating vital income and employment,” ILO executive Dan Rees stated. “But shortages of decent work remain in supply chains, particularly among seasonal and migrant workers.”

Through this project, the ILO aims to improve the situation.

“Our collaboration with the ILO is a significant step towards advancing and promoting human rights in the supply chain,” said Antje Shaw, Head of Sustainability for Coffee at Nestlé. “By working together we can make faster progress.”

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Translated from Italian by AI/mga

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