The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Agribusiness

Swiss trial shows organic farming is 85% as productive as conventional agriculture

Organic farming is efficient according to 47-year field trial
Organic farming is efficient according to 47-year field trial Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss trial shows organic farming is 85% as productive as conventional agriculture
Listening: Swiss trial shows organic farming is 85% as productive as conventional agriculture

This is shown by the results of a globally unique open-air trial that has been running for 47 years in Therwil in the Swiss canton of Basel-City.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In the so-called DOK trial, the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) and the federal agricultural research centre Agroscope have been comparing organic and conventional farming methods. In a press release issued on Wednesday, the institutions described the trial as the “Methuselah of field trials”.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The trials showed that, on average, organic farms achieve around 85% of the yields of conventional systems. However, they only use around 65% of the nitrogen fertilisers and around 8% of the pesticides.

The differences in yield are strongly dependent on the respective crop: while the yields of soy are the same when grown organically instead of conventionally, there are greater losses in organic farming for crops such as wheat and potatoes.

More
farm

More

Is 100% organic farming a revolution too far?

This content was published on Organic farming is widely touted as a green and sustainable solution. The experiences of Sri Lanka and Switzerland show the reality is complicated.

Read more: Is 100% organic farming a revolution too far?

In addition, the lower use of fertilisers and pesticides leads to greater fluctuations in yields. According to FiBL and Agroscope, yield stability is therefore lower with organic farming. On the other hand, the risk of pollutants contaminating water, food and animal feed is significantly lower.

Better for the climate per area

According to the study, a key advantage of organic systems is their impact on the climate. The reduced use of nitrogen fertilisers in organic soils leads to significantly lower nitrous oxide emissions per area. However, due to the lower organic yields, the nitrous oxide emissions per product unit are similar to those of conventional systems, according to the press release. However, as organic soils accumulate more carbon, the climate impact of the soils is further improved.

More

According to FiBL and Agroscope, the DOK trial, which has been running since 1978, has so far produced more than 140 peer-reviewed scientific publications as well as numerous master’s and doctoral theses.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Nestlé fined in Vaud - Henniez illegally filtered

More

Nestlé fined by Swiss canton for illegally filtered water

This content was published on Nestlé has been fined CHF 500,000 in the canton of Vaud for the unauthorised use of activated carbon filters in the production of mineral water. The filters were used to produce Henniez water from 2008 to 2022.

Read more: Nestlé fined by Swiss canton for illegally filtered water
Federal Council proposes restrictions on S status

More

Swiss government proposes restrictions on Ukrainian refugees

This content was published on Only those whose life and limb are at risk in Ukraine and who flee to Switzerland are to be granted S status in future. The remaining Ukrainian refugees should apply for asylum. This is what the Federal Council is proposing.

Read more: Swiss government proposes restrictions on Ukrainian refugees
6.4 million loan for the Château de Gruyères voted in Fribourg

More

Gruyères castle gets public funds for renovation

This content was published on The Fribourg parliament approved a sum of CHF6.4 million to renovate the ramparts, the walkway and the towers, as well as to replace the exterior lighting.

Read more: Gruyères castle gets public funds for renovation
Increasing rental housing listings, but not placating demand

More

Swiss rental housing listings increase for the first time in three years

This content was published on For the first time in three years, the number of advertisements for rental accommodation is on the rise, but this does not dampen demand, quite the contrary. In Ticino, the average duration of an advertisement published on the main portals is 30 days.

Read more: Swiss rental housing listings increase for the first time in three years
Child vaccination rates are stagnating in many countries

More

Switzerland doing relatively well when it comes to child vaccination rates

This content was published on Progress in child immunisation has stalled. For decades, the number of children vaccinated against measles, polio and other diseases has risen. But since 2010, vaccination rates have stagnated in many countries, according to a study.

Read more: Switzerland doing relatively well when it comes to child vaccination rates
Human remains found in Blatten VS

More

Human remains found in buried Swiss village

This content was published on Human remains were found and recovered on Tuesday as part of a search operation in the buried Valais mountain village of Blatten. Formal identification is underway, according to the Valais cantonal police.

Read more: Human remains found in buried Swiss village

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR