Pig disease outbreak leads to mass cull across Switzerland

Enzootic pneumonia: 10,500 pigs culled across Switzerland Keystone-SDA

More than 10,500 animals are being culled across Switzerland following an outbreak of highly contagious enzootic pneumonia. The disease has affected 60 breeding and fattening farms in 14 cantons.

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An outbreak of enzootic pneumonia was detected on September 9 at a large network of pig farms across several cantons, the Lucerne cantonal veterinary service said on Tuesday.

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Authorities have ordered the complete clearance of 20 farms across six cantons in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. So far, around 10,500 animals have been slaughtered or put down nationwide. Movement restrictions remain in place at 40 affected pig-fattening farms across 14 cantons.

Canton Lucerne hardest hit

Canton Lucerne has been the hardest hit. Authorities there have culled pigs on 10 breeding farms and one fattening farm, with a total of 5,200 animals either slaughtered or put down. In canton Bern, three breeding farms housing around 1,700 animals were affected.

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In canton Vaud, 950 pigs were culled on an affected farm. A second farm will be allowed to complete its fattening cycle before being sanitised.

The 14 affected cantons include Neuchâtel and Valais in French-speaking Switzerland.

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Animal transfers prohibited

Each farm is assessed individually to determine the risk of the disease spreading. Cantonal vets are also visiting neighbouring farms to check the health of pigs kept there.

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So far, there is no indication that any farms outside the affected area have been infected. Restrictions on the movement of animals will remain in place until infection can be ruled out or the herd has been cleared of infection.

Farmers whose animals are culled by order of the authorities will be compensated for their losses. Authorities are urging pig farmers to remain vigilant and follow biosecurity measures strictly.

The disease affects pigs but poses no risk to humans. There is also no risk from eating pork.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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