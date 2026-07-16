Swiss bee colonies poisoned by insecticide

Several bee colonies have been poisoned in the Landquart region Keystone-SDA

Forty five bee colonies have been poisoned by a plant protection insecticide in southeastern Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de In der Region Landquart sind mehrere Bienenvölker vergiftet worden Original Read more: In der Region Landquart sind mehrere Bienenvölker vergiftet worden

Some colonies have been severely weakened, the canton Graubünden veterinary officer stated.

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The bee colonies at two sites in the Landquart region showed signs of poisoning, Giochen Bearth told the Keystone-SDA news agency, confirming a report by Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

But it was not entirely clear whether the 45 bee colonies had been completely wiped out, Bearth added. He currently assumes they have been severely weakened.

According to Bearth, a specialist laboratory detected the insecticide spinosad, which is used in agriculture, in the bee colonies. The cantonal veterinary officer does not believe the bees were deliberately poisoned.

“Bees travel over a wide area. Substances that may even have been used correctly in agriculture can, under certain circumstances, harm the bees,” Bearth said.

“Targeted measures are now being taken to try to ensure the long-term survival of the bee colonies,” he added. For example, different bee colonies could be merged.

It is currently unclear who used the plant protection product. According to Bearth, the relevant cantonal authority is investigating the matter.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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