The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Agribusiness

Swiss olive cultivation to get a boost thanks to warm weather

Romandie thanks to warm weather points to olive trees, could overtake Ticino
Romandie thanks to warm weather points to olive trees, could overtake Ticino Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss olive cultivation to get a boost thanks to warm weather
Listening: Swiss olive cultivation to get a boost thanks to warm weather

More and more farmers in French-speaking Switzerland see climate change as an opportunity for olive cultivation: the number of such trees could double to 20,000 by the end of 2026, surpassing that of Italian-speaking Ticino.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Because of the rising temperatures, olive trees are also growing in regions where it was previously unthinkable. An association of around 30 producers will be founded by the end of the summer, Frank Siffert, one of the pioneers of the branch in French-speaking Switzerland, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The aim is to develop the entire sector, from production to distribution via advertising, explained the organic farmer.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The project, supported by the organic farming association BioVaud, also aims to discover which plant varieties are best suited to local conditions. “Olive production in French-speaking Switzerland, which has long been anecdotal, is set to increase dramatically in the coming years,” says Siffert. According to him, by the end of 2026 there could be up to 20,000 new olive trees, twice as many as today. “We will far surpass Ticino, where olive growing has been established for several years,” he added.

The farmer has already carried out several experiments with olive trees in his vineyard, which is mainly known for its truffle production. Siffert is full of praise for what he considers an ‘indestructible tree’, which withstands periods of drought well and lives for many years. “The olive tree requires relatively little care and no special chemical treatment,” he argues. “As long as our winters are still cold enough, we will not have to deal with any major specific diseases.”

More

Siffert also praises the olive tree’s special shade. “It lets diffuse light through and is therefore perfect for agroforestry,” a cultivation method that combines trees and agricultural crops on the same area. The expert already imagines seeing long rows of olive trees growing in the middle of large crops, “just like in Roman times”.

Besides the production of olive oil, there are many other possible uses for the plant. The leaves can be used for herbal teas or for medicinal purposes. The wood is also useful, as is the residue from pressing the oil, which can for example be fodder for sheep. “There is no loss, everything can be utilised,” says the specialist.

The farmer also believes that production in French-speaking Switzerland is different from that in the Mediterranean region, the quality of which he says is “sometimes dubious”. “We have a very good card up our sleeve if we focus on Swiss-made, quality and the attractiveness of local products,” he says.

Siffert also thinks that olive cultivation can help winegrowers diversify their income. Referring to the difficulties in the wine sector in the wake of declining wine consumption in Switzerland, he urges his colleagues to look for alternatives and new sales markets.

An inventory of the olive trees currently in Switzerland will be carried out in the autumn. This survey will focus in particular on those planted more than 13 years ago and thus survived the particularly harsh winter of 2012, Siffert explains. There are currently around 150-200 varieties of olive trees in Switzerland.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
24 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
54 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

More

Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

This content was published on In a survey, the population of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland expressed general satisfaction with their lives. Respondents were less happy with politics and their personal finances, according to the online comparison service Moneyland.

Read more: Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey
Millionaires prioritise well-being over material possessions

More

High-net-worth individuals prioritise well-being over material possessions

This content was published on The priorities of wealthy private individuals have shifted against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade disputes. While spending on luxury goods is declining, demand for travel and experiences is unabated.

Read more: High-net-worth individuals prioritise well-being over material possessions
Spanish flu: virus genome deciphered a century later

More

Swiss researchers sequence genome of 1918 Spanish flu virus

This content was published on Researchers from the Universities of Basel and Zurich (UZH) have sequenced the genome of the Spanish flu virus, thanks to a sample taken from an 18-year-old Swiss boy who died in the city on the Limmat in 1918, when the pandemic spread around the world.

Read more: Swiss researchers sequence genome of 1918 Spanish flu virus
Three inmates attempt to escape from Sion prison

More

Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

This content was published on Three inmates attempted to escape from Sion prison on Sunday morning. Their capture required a major police operation.

Read more: Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR