Switzerland has worst summer potato harvest on record
This summer’s heatwave led to the worst potato harvest in Switzerland since records began. To make up for this, 130,000 tonnes of potatoes had to be imported.
This year, Swiss farmers harvested just 333,000 tonnes of potatoes, the industry umbrella organisation Swisspatat said on Thursday. This is nearly 20% less than the average over the last six years.
The poor harvest and the need to rely on imports could affect prices in shops. However, there is no risk of a potato shortage: Swisspatat said there are sufficient quantities available for both the industry and private consumption.
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As heatwaves rise, Swiss climate concerns fall
Swisspatat is nevertheless calling on the federal government to provide greater support for new breeding technologies in order to develop more resilient varieties, as well as to guarantee sufficient access to water. According to the organisation, it is better to prepare for the effects of climate change.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist
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