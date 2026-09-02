Swiss government launches consultation on new agriculture policy

The public debate on agricultural policy from 2030 onwards can now begin Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government has launched the public consultation on the agricultural policy from 2030 onwards. Key objectives for the policy include greater food security and freedom for farmers.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Öffentliche Diskussion über die Agrarpolitik ab 2030 kann beginnen Original Read more: Öffentliche Diskussion über die Agrarpolitik ab 2030 kann beginnen

On Wednesday, the federal government launched a consultation on the draft bill entitled “Agricultural Policy from 2030 (AP30+)”. The consultation will run until December 8.

Not only farmers, but also the food industry and consumers should play their part in creating an ecological, economic and socially sustainable food system, the government wrote on Wednesday.

+ The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?

It intends to grant farmers greater entrepreneurial freedom, while also holding them to a higher standard of accountability. In addition, they are to receive support to help market their products.

Measures to help farms adapt to climate change include better crop protection and the promotion of insects and sustainable technologies. From 2030, the federal government intends to allocate slightly less funding than at present to support the agricultural and food sectors.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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