Swiss eat more than 23kg of cheese on average
The Swiss are eating more cheese. Total consumption rose by more than 7,000 tonnes in 2025 compared with the previous year. This corresponds to an average per capita consumption of 23.71kg.
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The total figure, including domestic and imported products, came to 217,596 tonnes, the dairy farmers’ umbrella organisation, Producteurs Suisses de Lait (PSL), reported on Thursday. Compared with 2024, this represents an increase of 590g or 2.5% per capita.
In 2025, quark, fromage frais and semi-hard cheese accounted for more than two-thirds of total consumption. This trend can be explained “in part by changing culinary habits: quark and fromage frais, such as mozzarella, are used more and more”, said the PSL. For aperitifs, semi-hard cheeses and mountain and alpine cheeses remain very popular, added the organisation.
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Nearly two-thirds of cheese consumption comes from Switzerland, a share that has remained “broadly stable” over the past three years.
The proportion of milk being consumed through cheese, however, tends to be on the decline. This is due in particular to a drop in the consumption of hard cheese, which requires between 10-13kg of milk (compared with 4-10kg for curd or fromage frais).
Translated from French with AI/gw
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