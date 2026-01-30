The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
AI and medicine

How AI is used in diagnostics

From innovative treatments to unequal access to medicine, I cover health topics and keep an eye on Switzerland's Health Valley. I'm Swiss-Turkish, and have a background in communications, journalism and photography. Before joining SWI swissinfo.ch, I covered technology and health at Euronews, and my work has been featured in international outlets including Fayn Press, Mediapart, Le Temps and Times of Malta.

Medical experts now use artificial intelligence to help them diagnose and monitor diseases. But does this mean AI will replace doctors?

Read more about prevention and diagnostics:

+ Does tracking your health data make you healthier?

+ Steps, stress and sleep: what wearables can measure

+ When diagnosing a disease does more harm than good

+ More young adults are getting bowel cancer. Is Switzerland screening too late?

