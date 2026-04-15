Novartis CEO joins Anthropic’s board of directors

Novartis CEO joins Anthropic's supervisory board Keystone-SDA

Anthropic has appointed Vasant Narasimhan, current CEO of Swiss pharma giant Novartis, as a member of its independent board of directors. The structure now has seven members, the US.-based AI company said.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le CEO de Novartis intègre l’organe de surveillance d’Anthropic Original Read more: Le CEO de Novartis intègre l’organe de surveillance d’Anthropic

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The appointment was made in accordance with Anthropic’s specific governance structure, the Long-Term Benefit Trust, as announced by the US company on Tuesday night. This is an independent body overseeing Anthropic’s long-term direction, designed to protect the company’s mission from short-term commercial pressures.

In February, the trust announced the appointment of former Microsoft boss Chris Liddell, who also served under Donald Trump’s first presidency as White House deputy chief of staff for policy coordination and director of strategic initiatives.

More

More AI and medicine Explainer: why Roche’s supercomputer is a big deal This content was published on Pharma companies are racing to acquire microchips and achieve the most powerful AI capacity in the industry. But drug development is tricky and AI talents scarce. Read more: Explainer: why Roche’s supercomputer is a big deal

Until now, Narasimhan has not held any other directorship.

According to an article in the Wall Street Journal, Narasimhan’s appointment to the board of directors is part of Anthropic’s potential IPO, which could take place as early as this year, and the planned expansion of its healthcare business. According to the article, Anthropic recently acquired biotech start-up Coefficient Bio for $400 million (CHF312 million).

Anthropic has been operating one of its three European offices in Zurich since autumn 2024. It is looking to strengthen its Swiss team and the company is prepared to spend significant sums to do so. According to a job advertisement from the company, the proposed annual salary for an AI specialist is between CHF280,000 and CHF680,000.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories