Switzerland rejects deepfake regulation

No specific regulations for deepfakes Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has decided not to introduce specific regulations for AI-generated deepfakes.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Pas de réglementation spécifique pour les “deepfakes” Original Read more: Pas de réglementation spécifique pour les “deepfakes”

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted against a motion by Raphaël Mahaim (of the Green Party), with 111 votes to 70. The Left and the Green Liberals supported the motion.

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers many opportunities, but certain forms pose significant risks to personal privacy, intimacy and democracy, Mahaim warned.

More

More How deepfakes are impacting our vision of reality This content was published on Two Swiss deepfake experts explain why it is so easy to fool the human eye and spread disinformation. Read more: How deepfakes are impacting our vision of reality

He was particularly concerned about deepfakes, which involve manipulating voice and images to create false content. “The consequences can be dramatic,” he noted, pointing to the dangers in areas like pornography, banking and electoral processes.

Mahaim called for preventive measures, including mandatory labelling of fake content and stricter bans on certain practices. He believed this labelling requirement wouldn’t infringe on artistic expression, satire or freedom of speech.

+ How Swiss scientists are trying to spot deepfakes

Swiss government rejects regulations on deepfakes

However, the Swiss government, which opposed the motion, prevailed. Albert Rösti, the communications minister, argued that existing criminal and civil laws, including those protecting privacy, already cover deepfakes.

He argued against creating specific regulations for deepfakes, noting that broader AI regulation is already in the works.

+ US disinformation surge rings alarm bells for Swiss direct democracy

Rösti also mentioned that the draft regulation for online platforms, which was due for consultation a year ago, is now ready. Although the government recently postponed the discussion, Rösti assured that the draft will be released soon.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.