Telecoms firm warns of sharp rise in cyber threats in Switzerland
The cyber threat environment in Switzerland has worsened significantly, an analysis by telecoms firm Swisscom has found. Artificial intelligence, geopolitical tensions and growing digital dependencies in particular are driving up risks for businesses.
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In a new report, Swiss telecoms provider Swisscom identified a significant intensification of cyber threats in the past year. AI, geopolitical tensions and global dependencies have made attacks more complex and more difficult to control, according to the 2026 Cybersecurity Threat Radar, published on Monday.
The telecoms group cites state-motivated cyber attacks, hybrid warfare, disinformation and attacks on software supply chains as key risks. The digital transformation means that companies are increasingly dependent on cloud platforms, external code, AI models and networked industrial plants, it said.
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“Those who do not know how software is created, where data is processed or which legal frameworks providers are subject to risk a loss of control with potentially serious consequences for the entire company,” the report said.
AI in particular acts as an accelerator. Although it can increase productivity and innovation, it also increases existing risks if there is a lack of control. Swisscom pointed to non-transparent models, unauthorised AI tools in everyday working life, and new opportunities for attacks through AI-supported attacks.
According to the report, the security of production facilities, energy supply, medical technology and building automation is therefore becoming more of a focus. The increasing networking of IT and operating technology makes such systems more susceptible to attacks, with possible physical consequences.
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Trust in providers and systems is no longer enough, the firm said. Businesses need to make the origin, integrity and dependencies of software, data and systems transparent and actively manage them. Cybersecurity is therefore no longer just a technical task, but a strategic factor for resilience, trust and digital sovereignty, the report concluded.
Translated from German with AI/gw
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