Aim to get pardoned German back from Belarus quickly, says Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany campaigned intensely on behalf of Rico Krieger, a German recently pardoned from a death sentence in Belarus, and will continue to do so with the aim of getting him back to Germany as quickly as possible, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

News of his pardoning was “a relief, and you will not be surprised that we found it was long overdue,” said the spokesperson at a regular news conference on Wednesday.

The BelTA state news agency reported on Tuesday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had decided to pardon Krieger, sentenced to death on terrorism and other charges.