Air defence engaged in repelling Russian air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s military says

1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack on the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine’s military said on Sunday.

“Air defence systems are being activated on the approaches to Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Stay in shelters until the air raid alarms is lifted.”