Air France cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France has cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until at least Monday, the company said after Hezbollah launched rockets and drones at Israel on Sunday and Israel’s military said it struck Lebanon with about 100 jets.

“Resuming these routes will be subject to a new assessment of the security situation,” the airline said in a statement. “Air France reiterates that the safety of its customers and crews is its absolute priority.”

