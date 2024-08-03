Air France extends suspension of Paris-Beirut flights until Aug 6

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France said on Saturday it and its affiliate Transavia were further extending their suspensions of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least Aug 6, amid rising regional tensions.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible regional conflict after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah this week.

Air France suspended flights between Paris and Beirut last Monday, two days after a strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers, which Israel and the United States blamed on Hezbollah.

That suspension was extended on Wednesday until at least Saturday, Aug 3.

“Given the security situation (…) the airline extends its suspension of its flights between Paris and Beirut until Aug 6 included,” Air France said in a statement, adding it was monitoring the situation in Lebanon in real time.

“The resuming of service will be subject of a new assessment of the situation on the ground, ” said the company, part of Air-France-KLM.