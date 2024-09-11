Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Air raid alarm sounds in Ukrainian capital as Blinken and Lammy visit

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – An air raid alarm sounded for more than 30 minutes in Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Lammy were visiting the Ukrainian capital along with other Western officials.

The Air Force announced a ballistic missile threat on the Telegram messaging platform.

It said that a missile was moving in the direction of the Poltava region from the northern Sumy region. Sumy regional officials later said on Telegram that the missile had been downed and that preliminary information indicated there was no damage to infrastructure and civilians.

