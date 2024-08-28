Air traffic at Dutch Eindhoven Airport halted by IT issues at ministry

1 minute

By Charlotte Van Campenhout

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Air traffic was halted on Wednesday at Eindhoven Airport, the Netherlands’ second largest, following IT issues at the defence ministry, the airport said without elaborating.

Eindhoven Airport shares its facilities with the defense ministry as a civilian co-user of the Eindhoven military airport.

The disruption grounded all flights on Wednesday until at least 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), the airport said, resulting in the cancellation of at least 14 flights, the website of Eindhoven airport shows.

Additionally, at least three flights were diverted to depart from Germany’s Weeze Airport, a smaller airport about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Eindhoven. One flight was diverted to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and another to Belgium’s Brussels Airport, both about 125 km from Eindhoven Airport.

Other flights have been delayed.

A defence ministry spokesperson said all services in the Netherlands dependent on its network might be affected. It did not say how many services relied on the network due to safety concerns.

Dutch emergency services also reported a national outage which disrupted its usual alarm and communications system, although national emergency numbers were still working.

It remained unclear what caused the disruption, but sources at the National Cybersecurity Centre, which was also affected, told local media outlet AD that there were no indications yet of a cyberattack.