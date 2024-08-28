Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Air traffic at Dutch Eindhoven Airport halted by IT issues at ministry

This content was published on
1 minute

By Charlotte Van Campenhout

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Air traffic was halted on Wednesday at Eindhoven Airport, the Netherlands’ second largest, following IT issues at the defence ministry, the airport said without elaborating.

Eindhoven Airport shares its facilities with the defense ministry as a civilian co-user of the Eindhoven military airport.

The disruption grounded all flights on Wednesday until at least 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), the airport said, resulting in the cancellation of at least 14 flights, the website of Eindhoven airport shows.

Additionally, at least three flights were diverted to depart from Germany’s Weeze Airport, a smaller airport about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Eindhoven. One flight was diverted to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and another to Belgium’s Brussels Airport, both about 125 km from Eindhoven Airport.

Other flights have been delayed.

A defence ministry spokesperson said all services in the Netherlands dependent on its network might be affected. It did not say how many services relied on the network due to safety concerns.

Dutch emergency services also reported a national outage which disrupted its usual alarm and communications system, although national emergency numbers were still working.

It remained unclear what caused the disruption, but sources at the National Cybersecurity Centre, which was also affected, told local media outlet AD that there were no indications yet of a cyberattack.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR