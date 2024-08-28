Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Air traffic halted at Netherlands’ Eindhoven Airport, officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -All air traffic halted at the Netherlands’ Eindhoven Airport on Wednesday after an unspecified “significant disruption”, the Dutch Royal Airforce said on Wednesday.

The airforce did not give any more details on the nature of the disruption at the airport, the second largest in the country.

However, the Defence Ministry reported IT issues.

“Employees are experiencing login problems and in some cases there is an impact on service provision because telephone numbers are not reachable”, the ministry said in a statement.

Dutch emergency services also reported a national outage which has disrupted its usual alarm and communication system, although it said that national emergency numbers still worked.

It was not clear if there is a link during the disruptions.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Angus MacSwan)

