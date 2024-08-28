Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Air traffic halts at Netherlands’ Eindhoven Airport after ‘disruption’, ANP reports

This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – All air traffic has halted at the Netherlands’ Eindhoven Airport after an unspecified “significant disruption”, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Wednesday.

Officials at the airport, the second largest in the country, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reports by ANP and other Dutch media did not give any more details on the nature of the disruption.

