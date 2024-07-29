Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Airbus plans Space Systems restructuring as consolidation talks continue

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus is drawing up a new turnaround plan for its Space Systems business, industry sources said, adding talks over potential European consolidation to fend off competition include Italy’s Leonardo as well as France’s Thales.

Airbus has launched an immediate cash containment plan across the wider Defence and Space division, aims to announce the specific Space Systems restructuring in September, and hopes to complete a deeper Space Systems strategy review in the fourth quarter as it reels from 1.5 billion euros of recent charges.

The companies involved declined to comment.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR