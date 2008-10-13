Airfares climb at Swiss

This content was published on October 13, 2008 6:00 PM Oct 13, 2008 - 18:00

Ticket prices on Swiss International Air Lines will climb on average three per cent starting with winter schedules, the company announced on Monday.

The fare hike will permit the airline to offer a diverse flight schedule on a solid, economic basis while allowing the company to stick to scheduled improvements, officials said.

Certain tariffs, such as special offers, would not be affected by the increase, but tickets for flights originating in Switzerland on and after October 27 would cost more.



The Association of European Airlines recently released figures that showed 7.6 million people boarded Swiss flights from January to July 2008 - up 12 per cent against figures from the same period last year.

Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.