Airlines Set to Earn Record Profit in 2026 Despite Supply Chain

(Bloomberg) — Global airlines stand to earn $41 billion in net income next year with 5.2 billion passengers taking to the skies, yet those records would be even higher if the industry overcame persistent supply chain issues, the top lobby group said.

The profit outlook represents a 4% increase from this year’s $39.5 billion, the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday in its annual forecast. The boost will be driven by stable economic growth, lower inflation, a weaker dollar and declining fuel costs, the group said.

Europe delivered the strongest financial performance in 2025, with low-cost carriers expanding at double-digit rates and outperforming full-service carriers on profit margin. North America, typically ranked as the most profitable region, ceded that position because of stagnating growth amid tariffs, stricter immigration policies and a government shutdown, IATA said.

Asia Pacific is projected to see the most growth in demand and capacity next year, driven by more prosperous middle classes and increasing tourism activity.

“There’s a clear recognition of the need to provide the infrastructure to enable the industry to grow,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said at an event in Geneva.

The champion in terms of net income margins is the Middle East, said Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s chief economist and senior vice president of sustainability. Passenger demand is robust, driven by long-haul traffic, infrastructure investments and expansions by hub carriers.

It’s still very difficult for African carriers to make money because of policy fragmentation and higher fuel costs, she said.

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the tight supply chain helped drive up costs for airlines this year, IATA said.

Carriers are waiting longer to receive aircraft deliveries and, as a consequence, are flying older jets for longer, said Stuart Fox, IATA’s director for flight and technical operations at IATA. New planes are also taking longer to certify.

The group previously revised the industry’s 2025 profit target from $36.6 billion down to $36 billion, citing trade tensions and weak consumer confidence that impacted airlines’ earnings.

IATA expects profit margins for the industry to be 3.9% next year, the same level recorded in 2025. Industry revenue is set to hit $1.053 trillion, the group said.

“We’re still an industry operating with net margins of less than 4%,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he was disappointed at the pace of progress in sustainable aviation fuel production as well as the issues with air traffic control that have triggered flight cancellations.

