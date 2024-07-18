Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

AJ Bell posts higher AUA on recovering investor sentiments

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -British investment platform AJ Bell recorded a 20% year-on-year jump in its third-quarter assets under administration (AUA) for its platform business on Thursday, helped by a revival in investor sentiment.

Stabilising market conditions and a slew of price reductions have reeled in new business for the investment platform. The company had recorded higher outflows and lower retention rates in 2023 as the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and uncertainty over interest rates proved a drag on confidence.

AJ Bell operates in both the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and advised markets through its platform business and AJ Bell Investments.

“Recent stock market performance has boosted confidence amongst D2C customers, resulting in higher levels of dealing activity in recent months, with international dealing activity being particularly strong, said CEO Michael Summersgil said.

The London-listed company recorded AUA of 83.7 billion pounds ($108.87 billion), up 4% sequentially. Assets under management for AJ Bell Investments rose 9% over the quarter to 6.3 billion pounds.

Quarterly net inflows to its platform business rose to 1.7 billion pounds from 1.1 billion pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7688 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR