Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Al Jazeera says reporter, cameraman killed in Israel strike on Gaza

This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) -Qatar’s flagship Al Jazeera TV said on Wednesday that its reporter Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Ramy El Rify were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City.

Anas Al-Sharif, a colleague of the two dead journalists, told Al-Jazeera that Ghoul and Rifi were on mission to film near the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas chief killed in Iran earlier on Wednesday in an attack the movement blamed on Israel.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said the new deaths raised to 165 the number of Palestinian journalists who were killed by Israeli fire since Oct 7.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi, Jaidaa Taha and Yomna EhabEditing by Peter Graff, William Maclean)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR