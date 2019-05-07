This content was published on May 7, 2019 5:01 PM

Dozens of kilos of heroin worth some CHF1 million have been seized by Swiss authorities. (Keystone)

Judicial authorities in the Swiss canton of Fribourg have dismantled an Albanian heroin trafficking ring active in several parts of the country. The case involves dozens of kilos of heroin with a commercial value of some CHF1 million ($1 million).

Judicial authorities said on Tuesday that after a year of investigations, they have progressively dismantled an Albanian criminal organisation active in heroin trafficking. It was also active in the cantons of Bern, Vaud and Geneva.

The investigations have led to the questioning of twelve people in the cantons concerned. Two other people were also arrested abroad and extradited to Switzerland for the purposes of the investigation, according to the statement.

The drug was being imported in large quantities to Switzerland, where it was cut and quickly handed over to dealers of the criminal network. These dealers travelled to the four cantons to carry out their business and sometimes stored heroin in hiding places in the forest.

Judicial authorities seized a total of 8.5 kilos of heroin and some 10.5 kilos of cutting material (paracetamol and caffeine), as well as CHF50,000 ($50,000).

The perpetrators are expected to be brought to trial in Switzerland.



Keystone-SDA/jc

