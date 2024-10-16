Albanian restaurant honours Italy’s Meloni as migrants arrive under deal

By Fatos Bytyci

SHENGJIN, Albania (Reuters) – As Italy dispatched a first group of asylum seekers to Albania on Wednesday under a new deal between Rome and Tirana, one eatery in the port town where they arrived found cause for celebration.

‘Trattoria Meloni’ in Shengjin is a colourful ode to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, despite the controversy surrounding the deal which sees Albania house migrants on Italy’s behalf while their asylum applications are processed.

“I love Meloni. I love her, because Meloni is the only voice in Europe that tells the truth, that’s why I love her,” said restaurant owner Gjergj Luca.

The restaurant’s walls are covered with dozens of paintings of Meloni by Albanian artist Helidon Haliti. In one she embraces Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama. In another she wears large earings and stares skywards, as if in prayer.

“More than 20 years ago, from this port, Albanians escaped to be integrated into Italy, and now we are paying back a very modest debt to Italy for what it did for us,” Luca said.

He was referring to Italy’s acceptance of Albanians in 1997, who were fleeing violence at home that had left thousands dead amidst the social and economic turmoil following the collapse of communism.

Fabrizio Righetto, a pensioner from Italy who now lives in Albania, came to the restaurant on Wednesday. He praised the country’s right-wing leader.

“In Italy already you can see what Meloni did. She has restored a big democracy, a strong democracy,” he said.

Italy has built two reception centres in Albania in the fist scheme by a European Union country to divert migrants to a non-EU country while their asylum applications are processed.

The plan aims to deter irregular arrivals to Italy, but has been criticised by human rights groups who say it restricts migrants’ rights to asylum.

Many inhabitants in Shengjin hope the deal would boost the local economy – creating more jobs, and more business for local farmers who will be able to supply the camps.