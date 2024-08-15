Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Aldi UK axes click and collect service

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Aldi UK, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket group, is to end its click and collect service that was introduced at the height of the pandemic, the company said on Thursday.

Launched in September 2020, the service was initially introduced in response to the online grocery shopping boom that was fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

It is currently available in 174 stores out of Aldi’s UK total of 1,020, but the service will end on Aug. 18.

Unlike its traditional supermarket rivals — market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons — Aldi does not offer a home delivery service.

Online’s share of Britain’s total grocery market was about 7% before the onset of the pandemic in 2020. It peaked at about 15% during the pandemic, and is currently just under 13%, according to industry data.

Aldi, owned by Germany’s Aldi Sud, and fellow discounter Lidl have expanded rapidly over the past two decades, transforming the UK supermarket scene and forcing traditional players to compete more aggressively.

However, recent industry data showed Aldi’s UK market share has edged lower. It was 10.0% in the 12 weeks to Aug. 4, down 20 basis points on the year, according to data published on Tuesday from market researcher Kantar.

News of Aldi’s click and collect closure was first reported by industry publication The Grocer.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
48 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR