All flights at Belgium’s Charleroi airport cancelled due to strike

(Reuters) – All flights to and from Belgium’s Charleroi airport, a major hub for budget airline Ryanair, were cancelled on Thursday as the airport’s employees went on strike.

Almost 200 flights were cancelled after employees had unexpectedly walked out onto the landing strips at the airport south of Brussels in the morning.

Labour union CNE told Belgian newspaper De Tijd it was a wildcat strike, as unions were still in the process of organising their action they had announced last week.

Unions and the airport have been struggling to reach a deal on improving working conditions for employees for months.

