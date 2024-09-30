All smiles, Prince Harry returns to the UK for children’s charity event

LONDON (Reuters) – Prince Harry returned to Britain on Monday for a charity event for seriously ill children, appearing happy and playful as he chatted with the youngsters.

“Huge congratulations, you little legends. I salute you. We salute you,” a beaming Harry said in a speech at the annual ceremony staged in London by the WellChild charity, for which he is a patron.

“The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me,” the prince said. “The stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays, endless appointments, they remind us all of the strength of the human spirit.”

Harry, King Charles’ younger son, is rarely out of the media spotlight despite stepping down from official royal duties, but the focus on the Duke of Sussex has been particularly intense this month after he celebrated his 40th birthday and began a series of public appearances.

He was in New York last week, where he called on governments to work more closely with young people, warning about the online dangers children faced and criticising the leaders of social media companies for not doing more to protect them.

He also appeared in a segment on the NBC flagship late-night talk programme “The Tonight Show”, where he was shown shouting and swearing as he joined the host Jimmy Fallon walking through a ‘haunted maze’ attraction.

Harry has only occasionally returned to Britain since his move to California with his American wife Meghan in 2020 and his subsequent public falling-out with the other Windsors, most notably his father and elder brother Prince William.

It was not clear if Harry will see any of his family on his latest return trip, and the Duke’s spokesman declined to comment.

He was last in Britain in May for events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The king, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, was too busy to see him then.

Harry is also still involved in legal action against the British government over the security provided to himself and his family while in his homeland, arguing that he is concerned for the safety of Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.