Over 90,000 birds spotted in Switzerland for EuroBirdwatch event
As part of the EuroBirdwatch campaign, over 3,000 people counted more than 93,000 birds in Switzerland at the weekend. The chaffinch was the most frequently counted species, with over 30,000 individuals.
3000 Menschen zählen über 90’000 Vögel in der Schweiz
Over 13,000 starlings and around 11,000 house martins were also observed, the nature conservation organisation Birdlife said on Monday. Counting was done at 53 stands across all regions of Switzerland.
The yearly EuroBirdwatch campaign to record sightings of migratory birds was carried out in 34 countries in Europe and Central Asia. In all, 24,000 participants observed around 3.5 million birds.
