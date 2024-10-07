Over 90,000 birds spotted in Switzerland for EuroBirdwatch event

The chaffinch, starling and house martin were among the most commonly sighted birds.

As part of the EuroBirdwatch campaign, over 3,000 people counted more than 93,000 birds in Switzerland at the weekend. The chaffinch was the most frequently counted species, with over 30,000 individuals.

Over 13,000 starlings and around 11,000 house martins were also observed, the nature conservation organisation Birdlife said on Monday. Counting was done at 53 stands across all regions of Switzerland.

According to Birdlife, a striking number of admirals were counted on mountain passes. Not only birds, but also butterflies and other insect species fly long distances south to spend the winter.

The yearly EuroBirdwatch campaign to record sightings of migratory birds was carried out in 34 countries in Europe and Central Asia. In all, 24,000 participants observed around 3.5 million birds.

