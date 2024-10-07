Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

Over 90,000 birds spotted in Switzerland for EuroBirdwatch event

3000 people count over 90,000 birds in Switzerland
The chaffinch, starling and house martin were among the most commonly sighted birds. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
As part of the EuroBirdwatch campaign, over 3,000 people counted more than 93,000 birds in Switzerland at the weekend. The chaffinch was the most frequently counted species, with over 30,000 individuals.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Over 13,000 starlings and around 11,000 house martins were also observed, the nature conservation organisation Birdlife said on Monday. Counting was done at 53 stands across all regions of Switzerland.

According to Birdlife, a striking number of admirals were counted on mountain passes. Not only birds, but also butterflies and other insect species fly long distances south to spend the winter.

The yearly EuroBirdwatch campaign to record sightings of migratory birds was carried out in 34 countries in Europe and Central Asia. In all, 24,000 participants observed around 3.5 million birds.

Adapted from German with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

