31 Swiss wolf packs with 122 pups spotted Keystone-SDA

Some 31 wolf packs are known to have had offspring in Switzerland last year. A total of 122 wolf pups were observed.

This is according to the Kora Foundation for Predator Ecology and Wildlife Management in its annual report published on Tuesday.

Of the 38 packs in the country, two have disbanded during this period. At the same time, a first pack formed in the Swiss National Park in the Engadine.

The lynx is also geographically widespread in Switzerland. Kora registered evidence of lynx in 23 cantons. The golden jackal, also a large carnivore, is much rarer. There have only been confirmed sightings in the canton of Zurich and Graubünden.

Meanwhile, there were no bear sightings at all. “In 2023, no confirmed evidence of bears was documented in Switzerland,” the foundation continued.

