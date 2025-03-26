The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Alpine Environment

Another rockfall interrupts trains to Zermatt

Another rockfall interrupts train route to Zermatt VS
Another rockfall interrupts train route to Zermatt VS Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Another rockfall interrupts trains to Zermatt
The train line between Täsch and Zermatt in southwestern Switzerland was interrupted again on Wednesday morning by another rockfall. There were no injuries or damage, according to a spokeswoman for the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The rockfall occurred at the same place where a rockfall had already occurred on Monday morning, she said. She promised further information after the next assessment of the situation at 8am.

An alternative transport option would be organised as quickly as possible, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway announced on the online platform X. Longer waiting times are to be expected due to limited capacity.

+ The deadliest landslides in Swiss history

The train line was already interrupted on Monday morning due to a rockfall. A Matterhorn Gotthard Railway locomotive was damaged. According to the railway company, there were no injuries or further damage.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

