Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Army deployed to clear mudslide-hit Swiss village

Saas-Grund: "Help can't come fast enough".
Saas-Grund: "Help can't come fast enough". Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday, the Swiss army deployed troops to the Upper Valais village of Saas-Grund, an area of which was buried over the weekend by a torrential mudslide.

This content was published on
2 minutes

The main road has been cleared, but piles of material mixed with mud still cover the sidewalks. Dust flies every time a car passes. On either side of the Triftbach, the river that triggered the torrential lava, some cars are barely visible under the mounds of rubble, while the hotel in which a German man lost his life in the basement, taken by surprise by the rapidly rising waters, is still not accessible.

+ How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events

“The army will be there to help us clear this area as well as to work on the northern part of the Triftbach,” Saas-Grund mayor Bruno Ruppen told news agency Keystone-ATS. He expressed relief that this support has finally arrived four days after the mudslide. “You know, in this kind of situation, help can never come fast enough,” he said.

Translated from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
82 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR