Switzerland’s first padel court on water built in Arosa

Alpine Environment

Keystone-SDA
Switzerland's first padel tennis court on water will open on the Obersee in Arosa, canton Graubünden, for the 2025 summer season.

Keystone-SDA

The court for this fashionable sport will be located on a raft, Arosa Tourism announced on Tuesday.

The municipality is implementing the project together with Padelta, a company specialising in this sport. The court opens on June 22 and closes at the end of the summer season on October 19. This “Padel Pop-Up” on the Obersee is intended for beginners as well as experienced players, according to the statement.

